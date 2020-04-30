CX Institutional Sells 33,725 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CX Institutional cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,725 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

