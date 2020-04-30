CX Institutional Takes $2.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. CX Institutional owned 0.53% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 21,184.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.