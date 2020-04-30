Davis R M Inc. Has $39.97 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,372.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,043.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,153.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

