DDD Partners LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,563.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,341.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

