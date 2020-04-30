Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 55,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $177.43 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

