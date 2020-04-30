DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $335.00 at UBS Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $275.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.24.

DXCM traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $335.17. 1,413,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $350.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $487,412.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,017,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after purchasing an additional 644,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

