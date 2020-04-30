DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DFS Furniture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241 ($3.17).

LON:DFS traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.97). 661,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.87.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

