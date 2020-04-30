Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Dividend And Income Fund worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Dividend And Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dividend And Income Fund stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

