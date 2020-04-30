DMarket (DMT) Market Cap Achieves $7.93 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and YoBit. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $1.78 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.02388340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062132 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.