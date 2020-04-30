DNB Markets Downgrades HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) to Hold

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

