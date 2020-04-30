Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

