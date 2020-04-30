Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up about 3.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.08% of Dropbox worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $31,160,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,185,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,175 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5,842.7% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,334.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 905,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 3,689,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -161.69 and a beta of 0.74. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,673,349 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

