Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Update

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,581. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

