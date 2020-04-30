Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $175,623.74

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $175,623.74 and $93,002.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059910 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00409221 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001070 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006151 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012444 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 846,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,482 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

