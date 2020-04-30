Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 5,573 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,464,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

