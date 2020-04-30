Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys New Stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 348,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.34% of Federated Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

