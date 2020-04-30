Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,520.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,351.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,796.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 55.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

