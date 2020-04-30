Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

