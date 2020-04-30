Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $2.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 407.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS opened at $30.72 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.