Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after buying an additional 484,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,285,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $115.70 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

