Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

ABBV stock opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.