Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $39,340,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

