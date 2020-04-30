Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,452 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $727,585,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 143.20% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

