Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 29,870 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.