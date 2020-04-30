Eagle Ridge Investment Management Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

