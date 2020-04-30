EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,838.10

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, EagleX has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $14,838.10 and approximately $169.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.02375463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

