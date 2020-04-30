Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,076 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 1,115,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,974. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.07. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

