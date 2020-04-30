Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2,730.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,808 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL opened at $197.58 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus dropped their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

