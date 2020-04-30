eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect eGain to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGAN stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.59 million, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

