Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $382,812.50 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESTC traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,256. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

