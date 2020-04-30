Elastos Price Reaches $1.47 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 13% against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $27.10 million and $6.04 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00016845 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.66 or 0.02388961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00197770 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

