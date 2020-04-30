Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$44.37 on Thursday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.