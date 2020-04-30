Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Barclays lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 53,220,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,144,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In related news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,764.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,519.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 137,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

