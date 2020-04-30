Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,384 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly sold 21,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,195,389.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,196 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,406.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,423 shares of company stock worth $3,456,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

