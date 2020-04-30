Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Nordson worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.14.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

