Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 104,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of State Street worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

