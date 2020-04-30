Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,690 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 113.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Baidu by 29.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BOCOM International cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

