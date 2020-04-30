Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,814 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.71.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZPN opened at $102.66 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $115.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

