Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $391.02 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

