Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Kansas City Southern worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,131,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $159,629,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

