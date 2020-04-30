Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 10.99% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

