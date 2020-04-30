Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $146.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.28 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.1087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

