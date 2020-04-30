Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,217 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total transaction of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $156.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.