Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.26. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

