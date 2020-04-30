Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AFLAC worth $15,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

