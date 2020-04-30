Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $624.28.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $675.20. The stock had a trading volume of 752,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a twelve month low of $449.53 and a twelve month high of $715.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $593.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

