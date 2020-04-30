Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 476,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Insiders purchased 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

