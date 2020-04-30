Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortis Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.92.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$55.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$52.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.37. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$41.52 and a 12-month high of C$59.28.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

