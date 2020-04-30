Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PEBO. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

PEBO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. The company has a market cap of $489.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

