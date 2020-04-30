Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TA. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th.

TA opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.73. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$609.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 254,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,029,066.36. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 61,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$489,979.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$673,162.14.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

